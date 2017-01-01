FREEZE LIQUOR

A New Category Of Drinking Called ‘In The Rocks’

RESERVE NOW

FREEZE LIQUOR

A New Category Of Drinking Called ‘In The Rocks’

RESERVE NOW

FREEZE LIQUOR

A New Category Of Drinking Called ‘In The Rocks’

RESERVE NOW

FREEZE LIQUOR

A New Category Of Drinking Called ‘In The Rocks’

RESERVE NOW

FREEZE LIQUOR

A New Category Of Drinking Called ‘In The Rocks’

RESERVE NOW

WE MAKE ICE COOL

No More Watered Down Drinks … Now The Liquor Is the Ice.

COLDER

It all revolves around ice. What’s better than the liquor being the ice? Liquor ice is cooler than regular ice, it not only cools the drink but frosts the glass and smokes for a spectacular presentation.

SMOOTHER

Have you ever put a bottle of liquor into the freezer? Why? because everyone knows the colder the liquor the smoother!

STRONGER

By Controlling the dilution factor in the drink consumers get a drink the way the bartender intends it to taste from the beginning to the end and since less ice is required to cool the drinks,its stronger!

RESERVE NOW

WHO WE ARE

LEARN ABOUT OUR COMPANY

HOW WE LOOK

CHECK OUT OUR PHOTO GALLERY

FOLLOW & LIKE

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

WHAT WE DO

WATCH OUR PRODUCTS IN ACTION

WHAT PEOPLE SAY

CHECK OUT OUR TESTIMONIALS

FEATURED IN LEADING PUBLICATIONS

READ MORE

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Load More
Something is wrong. Response takes too long or there is JS error. Press Ctrl+Shift+J or Cmd+Shift+J on a Mac.

Follow

Home     SOCIAL     About     IN ACTION     TESTIMONIALS     CONTACT

Louisville, Kentucky

Info@bzice.com

502.495.5557