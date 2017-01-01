FREEZE LIQUOR

WE MAKE ICE COOL
No More Watered Down Drinks … Now The Liquor Is the Ice.
COLDER
It all revolves around ice. What’s better than the liquor being the ice? Liquor ice is cooler than regular ice, it not only cools the drink but frosts the glass and smokes for a spectacular presentation.
SMOOTHER
Have you ever put a bottle of liquor into the freezer? Why? because everyone knows the colder the liquor the smoother!
STRONGER
By Controlling the dilution factor in the drink consumers get a drink the way the bartender intends it to taste from the beginning to the end and since less ice is required to cool the drinks,its stronger!
